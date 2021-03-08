By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “a reliable and dedicated deputy who is not only admirably competent, but also exudes confidence and passion in the performance of his job.”

In a message to celebrate the Vice President on his 64th birthday Monday March 8, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman. Garba Shehu said “I’m proud to have selected Osinbajo as my running mate and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the President, “the Vice President is a cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations.”

President Buhari also noted that “Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties.”

He wished him many more prosperous years and Almighty God’s continued guidance.