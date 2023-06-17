Osinbajo Heads To Sierra Leone To Lead Election Observers

Immediate-past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is set to arrive in Sierra Leone this Saturday, to chair a 12-person Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) for the country’s elections.

LEADERSHIP reports that Osinbajo had accepted the offer of the Commonwealth to lead the Observer Group constituted by its Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, to observe the general elections in Sierra Leone.

Confirming Osinbajo’s itinerary via his Twitter handle, his media adviser, Laolu Akande, said the former Vice President will be in Sierra Leone for the rest of the month.

Akande wrote: “Immediate past VP Osinbajo heads to Sierra Leone today as Chair of 12-person Commonwealth Observer Group for the country’s elections. He”ll address Press Conf. on Monday & be in the country for the rest of the month. Later, the Osinbajo- COG will report on election’s credibility.”

According to the Commonwealth Secretariat, Osinbajo will be joined by recognised dignitaries from various fields including politicians, legal, media, gender and election administration professionals from across the Commonwealth to carry out the task.