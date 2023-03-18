Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, yesterday arrived in his hometown, Ikenne in Ogun State, ahead of the gubernatorial and state assembly elections today.

On arrival, he had consultations with leaders and some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne local government at the Legacy Centre in the town.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, APC leaders who met with the vice president include member of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Adewunmi Onanuga representing Remo Federal Constituency, some ward chairmen and local government councilors. The ward chairmen include Hon. Kunle Orelaja, Hon Niran Salau, and Hon. Segun Awomuti, while the councilors include Hon. Idowu Matonmi and Kayode Shodiyan.

While welcoming the vice president, the APC stakeholders expressed appreciation for his national service and contributions in the Ikenne LGA.

Osinbajo and his wife will be voting at Egunrege in Ikenne today.

Prof. Osinbajo earlier attended the funeral service of Mrs. Hilda Adefarasin at the Guiding Light Church in Ikoyi, Lagos.