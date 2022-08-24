Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday attended the federal executive council (FEC) meeting physically for the first time after fracture in his leg, an injury he sustained while playing squash.

He was welcomed by ministers and presidential aides, who took turns welcoming him back to the council chambers.

Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on July 16, 202 at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

He was discharged on July 25 and has been recuperating at home and attending official functions virtually.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu (rtd), also attended the meeting physically.

The ministers, who attended physically include Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi, Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Aviation, Hedi Sirika, Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.

Others were Ministers of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, Environment; Ademola Adegoroye and Education, Goodluck Nana-Opia

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers, however, participated virtually from their various offices in Abuja.