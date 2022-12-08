The immediate past managing director of Punch Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Ademola Osinubi is set to receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 31st edition of the annual Diamond Awards for Media Excellence on Sunday in Lagos.

Also, two other journalists, Messrs Ted Iwere, founder of SME Media Limited and a former managing director of Independent Newspapers Ltd, and Dotun Oyelade, a broadcaster formerly of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, will receive the DAME honorary fellowships for sustained quality involvement in the media.

Fifteen media houses will, however, vie for honours at the awards ceremony, established in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the media by rewarding talent and enterprise. Prizes will be given in such areas of media work as reporting, commentary, and design.

Aside from honouring individuals and organisations with career-boosting recognitions, the awards provide media scholars and professionals, policy formulators, and regulators with the welcome annual feedback on the state of media practice.

In all, 39 nominations have been made in various categories from which will emerge overall winners in the Newspaper and Editor of the Year categories. The breakdown of the nominations shows that of the fifteen media houses shortlisted, two accounts for fifteen nominations, three have ten nominations amongst them, while ten organisations account for the remaining ten nominations.