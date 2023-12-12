The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSW) in Osun State, codenamed Operation Amotekun, has apprehended three suspects for exhuming corpses from graves and removing body parts for ritualistic purposes.

Amotekun spokesperson, Mr. Adeniyi Brown, confirmed the arrests in a statement released on Tuesday. He identified the suspects as an automobile mechanic (43), a driver (56), and a native doctor.

Acting on intelligence reports, Amotekun operatives apprehended the suspects in Iwo. During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the gruesome act, claiming they exhumed the bodies and sold the parts for money-making rituals.

He said that the Amotekun Commander in the state, retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, had directed that the suspects should be transferred to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi urged Osun residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies. He emphasized the importance of community participation in ensuring security by reporting unusual occurrences.

NAN