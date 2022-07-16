The Osun State governorship election commenced as scheduled on Saturday morning amid tight security.

The exercise witnessed early arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at their polling units across the state.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, cast his vote at in home town of Ede at 8:45am.

Voters in Osogbo troop out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights without intimidation or molestation from any quarter.

The no-vehicular-movement directive by the state government was strictly adhered to and complied with by the residents of the State.

Accreditation of voters and voting simultaneously started at 8:45 at Ward 5, Unit 4, Kitibi village with Mr. Samuel Deji as the presiding officer.

At Ward 02, Unit 06 Ilesa, Ilesa West LGA, BVAS failed as only two persons were accredited as at 9am.

A member of the State House of Assembly representing Ilesa West, Hon. Wale Adedoyin, said: “we had a little bit of delay on the accreditation due to the failure of the BVAS machine but the INEC officials were able to get over it.

“The turnout has been massive and impressive as a result of sensitisation. The fear of the people has been allayed by the security men.

“When we started, they spent about 30 minutes on two voters only. But, they were able to get over it.”

Also, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Remi Omowaye, lamented the failure of the machine.

He called on security operatives to be on alert in Ilesa because of the pre-election violence that had occurred in the town.