Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu, has denied the allegation of inciting electoral violence in Osun State.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Tolu Adetunji, the monarch said his attention had been drawn to a video of him speaking at the flag-off of road construction in Apomu.

According to him, he never urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to attack supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2027 election, as alleged in the video.

He said there was nowhere in the video that he mentioned the 2027 election or APC.

“The allegation is false and fabricated. I am a man of peace. I do not encourage or support violence in any form or manner,” he said.