Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed his excitement over the A-rating given to his administration by Osun people for effective implementation of programmes and policies

The governor also expressed his appreciation to the people for their resolute support of his administration in its quest to deliver on his five point agenda on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Addressing a technical meeting of his Policy Coordination Unit at the weekend, the governor reviewed the implementation of his 5-point agenda and expressed satisfaction at the delivery so far across the various sectors.

His spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed in a statement quoted the governor as saying “I am largely satisfied with our programme implementation so far. We have surpassed expectations and targets within one and half years in office. We just need to redouble our efforts as we face mid-term in the next six months.

“The feedback from the public has been quite encouraging. Our people have gladly given us an A-rating in workers’ welfare, infrastructure, health, education and many more. We must express our appreciation to our people

“They are happy we are delivering on good governance. A friend said our approval rating is over 80 percent. I told him I must work harder in some areas, especially that 20 percent gap.

The good thing is we are just one and half years in office.

“Our party has also become very entrenched across the local governments. Leaders who were not with me during the guber primaries are now solidly with us. We are gaining more ground as people get pleasant surprises with our performance.

“Feedback shows our people are happy with our dual effort at physical and stomach infrastructure. We will continue to build the road and the people. We will not neglect human development for physical development”.

The governor however stressed the need to ensure proper coordination in policy design and implementation saying the policy innovation in power, digital economy, agriculture, general economic planning, investment drive, sustainable development, youth development and gender focus must be properly harnessed.