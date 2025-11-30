The duo of former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, and a former governorship aspirant, Barrister Kenneth Imasuangnon, on Sunday, lamented the spate of insecurity, hunger and poverty prevalent in the country and blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for inflicting pains on Nigerians.

Speaking during the official opening and commissioning of African Democratic Congress (ADC) secretariat across the five local government areas of Edo Central Senatorial District, Osunbo described the office opening as “historic milestone” for the party.

He said ADC represents a coalition of political groups united by a shared commitment to Nigeria’s welfare and security, which he insisted the ruling APC has failed to guarantee.

Osunbor accused the APC-led government of neglecting its constitutional responsibility under Section 14(2)(b) to protect citizens.

He said, “In Ekpoma here, people are afraid to go to their farms, insecurity have taken over, Boko Haram said they don’t want Western education in Nigeria, they want schools to be closed. Today, they have succeeded, most schools in Northern part of Nigeria have been closed so Boko Haram is succeeding in parts of Nigeria, we don’t want that to continue.”

He further noted that the coalition that made up the ADC has resolved to “set aside differences under one umbrella” to take power from the APC in 2027.

According to him, the party will soon unveil its manifesto to differentiate it from the ruling party, adding that; “The character of people like us and those in power are not the same.”

The former governor said: “Nigerians are looking up to us, and we must remain steadfast. Nigerians must resist the temptation of money bags to sell their conscience.”

Also speaking, donor of the new secretariats and former governorship aspirant, Barr. Ken Imasuangbon, popular for his annual free rice sharing in the State, condemned the worsening hardship across the country.

“We in ADC are tired of what is happening in our country. Even during the military, it was not this harsh and wicked,” he said.

Describing poverty as “the middle name of many Nigerians”, Imasuangbon blamed the current state of insecurity and hunger on the APC-led administration.

He accused the government of failing to secure farming communities, particularly in Edo Central.

“Our people can no longer farm. Esan land has been taken over by marauders and bandits,” he said.

Addressing President Bola Tinubu directly, he asked, “Mr President, is this the kind of country you want to bequeath to our children and grandchildren?” Imasuangbon, therefore, urged Nigerians to “rise to defend our fatherland” and ensure the APC is “sent packing in 2027.”

Edo State ADC chairman, Kennedy Odion, also decried the socio-economic hardship facing the country, insisting that the time has come for Nigerians to “walk the talk” toward reclaiming the nation in 2027.

The colourful commissioning ceremony was attended by several party stalwarts, including Edo Central Senatorial leader, Braimoh Okonofua, Christopher Ojeikere, Stella Alli, Hon Daniel Asekhame and Hon. Tony Alile, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening ADC ahead of 2027 general election.

Party leaders later converged for a senatorial meeting hosted by Kenneth Imasuangnon, where free bags of rice were given to members ahead of the yuletide season.