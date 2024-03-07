Wife of Abia State governor, Pricillia Otti, has led a campaign to eradicate polio in the state, urging the residents to cooperate with immunisation officers to ensure the success of the campaign.

At the flag-off of the campaign, yesterday, in Umuoba, headquarters of Isiala Ngwa South local government, Mrs Otti underscored the importance of the campaign.

“We must all take full responsibility for our health and safety by following instructions, guidelines, and protocols laid down by medical experts,” she noted.

“I call on all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, the private sector, and the media, to join hands with this administration in the fight against polio,” she said.

Also, the commissioner for health, Ngozi Okoronkwo, said the Alex Otti administration is committed to eradicating polio and other communicable diseases in the state.

In his goodwill message, the representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the state, Jubril Akasia, noted with delight that the administration had shown commitment to eradicate the disease in the state.

Similarly, his counterpart from the United Nations Children International Education Fund (UNICEF), Ephraim Chukwu argued that vaccination remains the only way to stop polio virus from spreading.

He, therefore, charged parents and caregivers to avail themselves of the opportunity to vaccinate their children and wards and called on stakeholders in the health sector to join the campaign.