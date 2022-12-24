Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State was agog as the 10th Idoma International Carnival opened with dances, praises and cultural display to the excitement of residents and

visitors.

The carnival began in 2013 as Agila Social and Economic Carnival, which

metamorphosed into Idoma International Carnival and has gained

national and international recognition as a melting point of Idoma culture, music and dance, fashion, art, pageantry and food.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President, Idoma International

Carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, said the carnival has come a long way

since 2013 and has endured 10 years of challenges in staging one of

the biggest street parties in West Africa.

He said he initiated the carnival for the love of the culture of Idoma

even as culture is sacrosanct to the development of society.

“This is why in 2013, readied with the passion not only to preserve

but also package and showcase the rich and beautiful culture of Idoma

to the world, in addition to exposing our land and people to

investment opportunities and take them away from all indices of

underdevelopment.

“Since inception, it has been the melting point of Idoma culture;

music and dance, fashion, art pageantry and food. It is a platform for social and economic development.

“Over the years, the carnival has empowered hundreds of women and

youth through its economic empowerment scheme, in addition to the businesses and economic opportunities it attracts to Idomaland, not to mention the scores of youths it has gainfully employed in the carnival

team, or the millionaires and stars it has made through the Face of

Idoma Beauty Pageant, Idoma Got Talent, and other competitions. We

have given scholarships to several indigenous students,” Ochai said.

Ochai used the occasion to encourage tourists and attendees to

explore some of the fascinating tourist sites in Idomaland before

catching the train in the village, zome of which he said are: the

Oweto Bridge site, Benue River front, boat riding and fishing villages

in Agatu, beautiful tourist sites in Agila town, former slave market

in Utonkon, Old colonial buildings in Okpoga and many other

interesting places in Idomaland.

He praised the courage of members of the organising committee who put

in a lot of effort in the last 10 years in ensuring the success of the

festival.

First day of the carnival featured awards to deserving sons and

daughters of Idomaland and displays by gospel artists who entertained

guests with gospel songs.

The Idoma International Carnival runs from December 23 to 26, 2022 with notable artists including Harry Song, Terry G, Duncan Mighty, Portable, Chris Morgan, Teddy King, James Agbo and others expected to perform on stage.