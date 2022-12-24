Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area of Benue State was agog as the 10th Idoma International Carnival opened with dances, praises and cultural display to the excitement of residents and
visitors.
The carnival began in 2013 as Agila Social and Economic Carnival, which
metamorphosed into Idoma International Carnival and has gained
national and international recognition as a melting point of Idoma culture, music and dance, fashion, art, pageantry and food.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, President, Idoma International
Carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, said the carnival has come a long way
since 2013 and has endured 10 years of challenges in staging one of
the biggest street parties in West Africa.
He said he initiated the carnival for the love of the culture of Idoma
even as culture is sacrosanct to the development of society.
“This is why in 2013, readied with the passion not only to preserve
but also package and showcase the rich and beautiful culture of Idoma
to the world, in addition to exposing our land and people to
investment opportunities and take them away from all indices of
underdevelopment.
“Since inception, it has been the melting point of Idoma culture;
music and dance, fashion, art pageantry and food. It is a platform for social and economic development.
“Over the years, the carnival has empowered hundreds of women and
youth through its economic empowerment scheme, in addition to the businesses and economic opportunities it attracts to Idomaland, not to mention the scores of youths it has gainfully employed in the carnival
team, or the millionaires and stars it has made through the Face of
Idoma Beauty Pageant, Idoma Got Talent, and other competitions. We
have given scholarships to several indigenous students,” Ochai said.
Ochai used the occasion to encourage tourists and attendees to
explore some of the fascinating tourist sites in Idomaland before
catching the train in the village, zome of which he said are: the
Oweto Bridge site, Benue River front, boat riding and fishing villages
in Agatu, beautiful tourist sites in Agila town, former slave market
in Utonkon, Old colonial buildings in Okpoga and many other
interesting places in Idomaland.
He praised the courage of members of the organising committee who put
in a lot of effort in the last 10 years in ensuring the success of the
festival.
First day of the carnival featured awards to deserving sons and
daughters of Idomaland and displays by gospel artists who entertained
guests with gospel songs.
The Idoma International Carnival runs from December 23 to 26, 2022 with notable artists including Harry Song, Terry G, Duncan Mighty, Portable, Chris Morgan, Teddy King, James Agbo and others expected to perform on stage.