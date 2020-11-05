By Our Correspondent

When you are looking for a Nigerian who looks beyond his needs and gives to others, look in the direction of Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, Founder, Givers Supportive Foundation.

The graduate of Public Administration from the Salem University has averred that funding hinders him from reaching more people.

”We face problem of funds, because not all the sponsors respond to call for support. We welcome support and assistance from anyone who is ready to assist the sick and extremely poor. This hinders us from reaching out to more people”.

Smith who also runs Babtech solutions and Enterprise said he cries whenever him and his team encounters a touching case of an individual or kids that need help.

“Don’t forget that as much as we want to help others, we are humans too. Whenever we have a touching case especially if it is pertaining to that of a child, we cry”.

Asked how his Givers Supportive Foundation selects the individuals they help, he said: “We select based on how critical the case is. We pick up cases that are very crucial and critical. Unknown to many, we have been operating since August 2018. And we have done lots of work as regards adding value to the lives that experience our foundation”.

On the milestones of the foundation, Smith said they have been able to help people suffering from deadly diseases.

“Our milestone encourages us to do more. We have helped many suffering from Kidney and heart Diseases, breast cancer, Hydrocephalus which all was successful”.

Sharing the role the foundation played in catering for others during the COVID-19 total lockdown, Smith said:” Givers Supportive Foundation did the best we could to reach out to people based on our capacity. We shared food stuffs to over 200 families every day”.