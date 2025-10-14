Dajie Odok, founder of TouchScience Africa, an emerging science outreach initiative, has said that the organisation is championing a new approach to scientific engagement across the continent through its mission of “Science That Touches Us.”

Advertisement

Yesterday in Lagos, Odok explained that the organisation is dedicated to bridging the gap between scientific research and real-world communities by making science more accessible, relatable, and impactful in everyday life.

She explained that the initiative was established to connect scientific knowledge with people’s lived realities and ensure that research outcomes translate into tangible community benefits.

Advertisement

Odok said TouchScience Africa operates through several key focus areas, including agriculture and livelihoods, where it supports farmers with practical training and fosters collaboration between them and scientific innovators. Over 2,000 farmers have reportedly benefited from these programs, accessing new technologies and methods that improve productivity and sustainability.

She said, “In youth engagement and outreach, TouchScience inspires young Africans to embrace science as part of their lives and communities. Through mentorship programmes and educational campaigns, the initiative nurtures curiosity and encourages problem-solving mindsets among students and youth groups.’’