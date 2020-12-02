By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Over 50,000 Nigerian youth have been trained on Glocalization building and branding of products and services for local and global recognition, courtesy of VIVACITY PR.

Speaking at the glocalization and branding summit on Tuesday, in Abuja, the Convener of the summit and Special Assistant on ICT to the Minister of Youth and Sports development, Oluwakemi Arreola, said the desire of the NGO is to deliver opportunities for improved economic performance and to use them to deliver better wages and living conditions for all SME in the country.

“Glocalization started from a need for Nigerian business to grow globally and locally, at the same time”.

“Exportation of service is big right now around the world and Nigeria need to tap into it, enable them reach out to the greater client.

“We need to pay more attention on branding, the way people lay emphasis on public relation, advertising, to grow our business.

“This is the third edition of glocalization, we see it as an avenue to get more Nigerians employed, about 50,000 have benefited from the training, both online and physical we also have their data base were we send regular email when we find anything that is helpful.”

On her own, the Senior Special Assistant to Minister of Trade and Investment, Mrs Bibi Olufure revealed that, the ministry is working round the clock to ensure many Nigerian youths benefit from SME initiative of the government.

She also encouraged people who don’t know how to go about rebranding of their businesses to approach ministry of trade and investment for better training to boost the quality of their business and give their product a global appeal.

Also one of the guest speakers, a human Development Expert, Obinnaya Uruakpa, explained and itemized numerous opportunities for people that key in into branding of their products saying that, the only way to stand out among others is to give the product an identity that will differentiate it from others in a competitive market environment like Nigeria.