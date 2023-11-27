The minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has arrived in the United Kingdom for the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), general assembly taking place in London, the United Kingdom.

The minister’s spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, who disclosed this in a statement on his official X handle, said the IMO General Assembly will take place in London from November 27th to December 6th, 2023.

According to him, other members of the delegation expected to attend the session are the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani; director, Marine Safety and Security, Babatunde Bombata and the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh.

The IMO has chosen the theme “MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on” for the 2023 event to reflect the organisation’s long history of protecting the environment from the impact of shipping via a robust regulatory framework and emphasises its ongoing commitment to the important work.

The IMO General Assembly is the highest governing body of all member states in the maritime domain, responsible for approving the work programme and budget, determining financial arrangements, and electing the IMO Council.

Omipidan said: “The assembly convenes every two years, and this year’s session provides a platform for Oyetola to deliver Nigeria’s message to the Assembly and actively participate in shaping maritime policies at the global level.”

According to the IMO, the meeting will be opened by the outgoing President, Antonio Manuel Lagdameo, the Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations.

The Assembly will be addressed by the secretary general of the International Maritime Organisation, Mr. Kitack Lim while the global maritime body will also elect a President, two vice presidents and chairs and vice chairs of the Assembly Committees.

It is envisaged that three Committees will be established while it will host the IMO Awards Ceremony on the first day of the Assembly November 27th.