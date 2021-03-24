ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Osun state Auditor-General, Mr. Folorunso Adesina has hailed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration for its transparency, saying its commitment to accountability, openness and probity in the management of state’s resources and finances is laudable.

He certified the financial statements of the state to be free from material misstatements subject to comments and observations contained in the management’s report.

“In my opinion, projects and programmes executed were satisfactory in consideration of funds employed and the Financial Statements (1-4) and related schedules give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the state government of Osun as at 31st December, 2019,” Adesina added.

Adesina who spoke on Wednesday while reeling out the audited reports of the finances of the State at Osogbo stated that Osun under Oyetola’s government’s Public Finance Management (PFM) Reform has got a big boost by becoming one of the pioneer States to assent to and implement Audit Act in Nigeria, a feet the Federal Government is yet to attain.

He blamed the presentation of the 2019 Audited Account in 2021 on the Coronavirus pandemic that broke out last year March, saying the Audited Accounts ought to have been presented before now, 2020 to be precise.

The Forum was put together by the Office of the Auditor General in collaboration with the EU/World Bank Assisted and Local Governance Reform (SLOGOR) Project.