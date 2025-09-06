The Oyo State government has commenced the construction of 400,000 litres capacity elevated water tank at Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan.

Advertisement

This initiative was part of efforts to upgrade the airport towards achieving international status.

The executive chairman of the Oyo State Water Corporation, Elias Adeojo, disclosed this during a meeting with engineers of the Corporation overseeing the project.

Adeojo explained that the water supply project was being implemented in three phases.

“The first phase currently involves the excavation of trenches for pipeline laying and backfilling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second phase will cover the welding and installation of pipelines to key locations across the airport premises, while the third and final phase involves the construction of the 400,000 litre capacity elevated Braithwaite tank, which will supply water to the airport using gravity based distribution”, he said.

He added that all aspects of the project were set to run concurrently to ease execution and maintain quality standards.

Adeojo emphasised that the project was of strategic importance to Governor Seyi Makinde who had shown strong commitment through sustained support.

ADVERTISEMENT

He therefore urged the engineers to put in their best and deliver quality output across all phases of the project.

He explained that the project would be fast-tracked and once completed, was expected to significantly improve water supply at the airport and contribute to its readiness for international flight operations.