The Oyo State government has debunked reports circulating on social media, claiming that crude oil was discovered in a well at Yemetu area in Ibadan, the State capital.

The State government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, clarified that their investigations revealed the well water was contaminated by diesel and not crude oil.

According to the ministry, officials launched a three-day investigation following a petition received on September 8, 2025, regarding suspected water pollution at a house in Yemetu Igosun.

“Findings showed that a well, which had served residents for nearly 20 years without contamination, was suddenly polluted with diesel that completely covered the water surface. About 250 litres of the substance were later recovered by security operatives.

“Investigators also inspected a telephone mast located less than three meters from the affected well but confirmed there was no evidence linking the facility to the contamination,” it said.

According to eyewitness testimonies, the pollution occurred within six hours, raising suspicions of sharp practices within the community, which has a history of unrest.

To cushion the impact on residents, the state government, through the Oyo State Water Corporation, has provided 5,000 litres of potable water to the affected households.

The contaminated water was evacuated for proper treatment and disposal by accredited waste contractors, while the well undergoes natural remediation.

The ministry also requested security agencies to intensify investigations and directed the high mast owners to provide a borehole for the community as part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Reassuring the public, the Oyo State government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, public health, and the environment.

It further admonished residents to desist from spreading unverified or sensational news capable of causing unnecessary panic and social unrest.