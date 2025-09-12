The Oyo State Government has disclosed that 8,545 pensioners have received their gratuities within the last six years.

Commissioner for Establishments and Training in the State, Professor Salihu Adelabu, who disclosed this in Ibadan, said progress was made possible after the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration increased the monthly gratuity payment from N100 million to ₦1 billion.

Adelabu explained that this bold step significantly accelerated the clearance of outstanding gratuities, ensuring that more retirees received their entitlements promptly.

The Commissioner further explained that the implementation of the ₦80,000 minimum wage positively impacted pensioners’ benefits.

He added that recomputation exercises carried out for those who retired as recently as July 2024 till now ensured fair and improved payments, thereby easing the lives of retirees.

Highlighting the 2025 records, the Commissioner disclosed that a total of 1,906 pensioners have so far received their full gratuities this year.

He noted that between May and August alone, about 1,500 retirees, particularly those whose gratuities were between N1million and N3.5million were successfully settled.

Professor Adelabu assured pensioners that Governor Makinde remained committed to their welfare.

He emphasised the administration’s determination to clear all outstanding backlogs of gratuities before the end of its tenure.

“The governor has assured us that no backlog will be left behind. The welfare of our pensioners remains a top priority of this government,” the Commissioner stated.