Students and teachers of Areago Community High School in Ogbomoso North local government area of Oyo State deserted the school on Monday following a clash with some residents of the community.

The desertion followed last Thursday’s clash between the students of the school and residents of the community leading to the arrest of four staff.

The school was virtually empty on Monday as only a few students showed up and no teacher was present for teaching and learning activities.

A student who did not want to be named said, “We did not see our teachers today. We don’t know why, but I am sure it is not unconnected with the invasion of the school last week. We will also leave soon.”

Our Correspondent learnt that rather than resuming in the school, the teachers reported at the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) zonal office located at Oja-Tuntun, Ogbomoso to register their protest.

The teachers who were seen sitting in groups signed the time book at the zonal office while the principal of the school had been summoned to TESCOM head office in Ibadan, the state capital.

It would be relalled that four staff of the school were arrested due to a clash between students of the school and residents in the community.

Trouble started between the students and residents which led to arrest of the Vice Principal (Administration), Mr. Ajayi; two senior teachers – Mr. Oladeji and Mr. Adekunle; and a day guard in the school.

The students were said to have prevented the residents from passing through the school because the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school had embarked on erection of perimeter fence.

A teacher, who pleaded anonymity said that construction of the fence has become imperative in view of insecurity in the school.