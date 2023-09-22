Oyo State government has commenced the training of about thirty teachers and other personnel for the smooth take-off of the Smart Model School in Sogunro, Akinyele, Ibadan.

The commissioner for Education, science and technology, Prof. Abdulwaheed Adelabu, led a monitoring team to the Smart School, where he disclosed that the training was designed to equip the personnel with requisite skills for commencement of operations during the third term 2023/2024 academic session in the state.

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) through its Digital Resource Centre (DRC) was expected to supervise the training.

He added that the training focused on blended learning techniques and information and communication technology (ICT) skill sets, with resource persons from universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education serving as trainers.

The commissioner charged them to pay attention to the training, adding that they will also train other teachers in the use of the skills acquired.

In another development, the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has begun the quarter-final stage of the Governor Seyi Makinde Basic Education School Sports Competition in the eight educational zones of the state from September 19 and 29th, 2023.

The executive secretary, SUBEB, Mr. Jacob Dairo who disclosed this, added that this was the maiden edition of the competition.

He said the board, with the support of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) kick-started the competition among schools in June 2023.