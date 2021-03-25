ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited (PACE) has alleged an infringement on its Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) trademark, saying it was the creators, developers and organisers of the league.

Reacting to statement published on national dailies and online platforms on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, announcing the acquisition of the HISL/HIFL Trademark by Green White Green Sports Centre Limited (GWG), PACE insisted that is the rightful owner of the Trademark including the device and logo of HiFL and had the appropriate application made to register the said trademark prior to the commencement of the first HiFL season in 2018 and same was accepted in writing by the Registrar for Trademarks, Patents and Designs, Abuja in April of the same year.

The body in statement by head of media, Dare Ogunyombo, advised that further clarification be sought from the rightful owners (PACE) prior to any further publications on the matter, saying its legal team is also taking the necessary actions to address this matter.

Ogunyombo added that all activities, engagements and commitments scheduled for the HiFL 2021 season remain unchanged and will continue as planned.