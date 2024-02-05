The Jigawa State chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected the N10,000 wage award offered by the state government as a palliative for fuel subsidy removal.

This was contained in a press statement issued after the meeting of the Organized Labour in the state held in Dutse, the state capital.

The statement, which was jointly signed by the state chairmen and secretaries of NLC and TUC, respectively, described the state government’s anouncement of the wage award as premature as no agreement was reached to that effect.

According to the statement, the NLC Salary Negotiation Committee has endured the prolonged negotiations with the state government committee, and various submissions were made but no response.

“To our own surprise as discussion is ongoing, we heard the state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, Hon Sagiru Musa, anouncimg the approval of N10,000 for three month as wage award, this is short of the reality on the ground.

“It is important for the general public to note that the Organized Labour Congress has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding with Jigawa State Government on the N10,000 wage award, the Negotiation Committee is yet to conclude its assignment , the statement declared.

When contacted on the development, the state’s Head of Civil Service, Muhammad K. Dagacire, said the NLC Negotiation Committee was engaged and fully aware of the decision taken by the state government on palliative for the workers.

According to him, the agreement reached included payment of three-month wage award to the workers, giving them food palliatives, and the third stage is giving every civil servant farm inputs, including lands where it is available.

“So it is supprising to hear this story from you on the said NLC’s rejection of N10,000. Our interventions to workers to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal is of three stages, and Governor Malam Umar Namadi is committed to fulfil all,” the Head of Service stated.