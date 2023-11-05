Rivalry between the Palm Oil Association of Nigeria and United Palm Oil Dealers Association, Umuahia, Abia State turned violent at the weekend, leaving three members critically injured and hospitalised.

Those injured are on admission at the Casualty and Emergency Ward of the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia.

The associations had been battling over the leadership of Umuopara Palm Oil Beach Market in Umuahia South local government area and revenue generated from the market since August.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the rivalry got out of control following an argument over which should collect revenue from a Jos-bound truck loaded with palm oil.

He said: “The fracas created panic in and around the market as many traders locked up their shops and fled. Suppliers as well abandoned their wares and joined the traders.”

He added that a similar clash was prevented last September when the associations accused each other of threatening the peace of the market.

Efforts to speak to the interim chairman of the market, Chima Ukaegbu, on the incident proved abortive as he was said to be shuttling between the centre and police station.