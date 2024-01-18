Fintech company, PalmPay, has rewarded thousands of its point of sale (POS) agents under its agency banking platform with N200 million in its recently ended 2023 end-of-year promo.

The reward initiative had 60,000 participating Agents and produced 12 grand prize winners across the country, who were rewarded with N200,000, N100,000 and N50,000 respectively. Other participating Agents got loads of Cashback.

Managing director, PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, at the award ceremony in Lagos, said the promo was to appreciate the over 500,000 strong Agent bankers for their dedication in helping grow the PalmPay brand over the years.

“That PalmPay has become a household name deeply ingrained in the local ways of life of our users, is due to the dedication and hard work of our growing 500,000-plus agents, who continue to offer our payment products to Nigerians. As partners in our drive to bridge Nigeria’s financial inclusion gap, it was only natural that we reward these amazing agents for their unwavering commitment to see that PalmPay succeeds in this mission to empower Nigerians,” Nwosu averred.

During the grand prize presentation for the Lagos region, the winner, Abubakar Muhammed, thanked PalmPay for organising the end-of-year promo, attributing his entrepreneurial success in 2023 to the support that PalmPay offers its agents.