There was panic in Kaduna yesterday as residents were busy stockpiling foodstuffs ahead of the strike today.

This is as Kaduna was thrown into total darkness from Saturday midnight, following the order by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) to ensure total blackout in Kaduna State as part of activities of the warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against workers’ sack in the state.

Meanwhile, some residents of the state have lamented the harsh condition of staying without electricity particularly in the present hot weather condition coupled with the possible damage to perishable items in their fridges or freezers.

Some of the residents who spoke to LEADERSHIP said the blackout had brought about unpleasant experiences.

A resident, Iordye Ngongu said, “I am sad about the total blackout because all of us are involved. To charge phones is a problem; even to buy fuel, one has to suffer, but if that will make the governor call back the disengaged workers, it should continue.”

On her part, Mrs Grace Ifeanyi said, “We are not happy about the blackout; since yesterday (Saturday) night, I have found it very difficult, no water. Anything that is causing the strike, they should please resolve it.”

Another resident, Isah Hassan, said, “It is challenging because the masses are going to suffer. The Labour Union and government should have gone into negotiation and resolve this issue amicably instead of putting our lives in danger. A lot of people who go out daily to look for means of survival will not be able to go out. It is going to paralyse not only government activities, some other persons will suffer it, too.

“On the issue of blackout, what PHCN did was completely wrong because they are not part of Labour; they have never been part of Labour. I am not in support of their blackout; why should they black us out? Are they part of government workers? They are not”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, some markets were filled up with people carrying out all forms of purchases particularly food items. Some of them gave preparation against the strike as reason for such panic buying.

Mrs Juliana Andrew said, ” In Nigeria, anything can happen. We know how the strike will start, we don’t know how it will end. Just imagine, we are in darkness already even when the strike was yet to start; that is why you see people buying foodstuff for keep just in case,” she said.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by the NLC Kaduna State chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said, “Earlier, we were misled to have commended Kaduna State Government for being the first state to implement N30, 000 minimum wage to both Civil Servants and the retirees.

“However, we noted with dismay that the government reverted to old minimum wage of N18, 000 in the month of April 2021 in the local government council. State civil servants received half salary, which is even less than the former N18, 000 minimum wage. Health workers were denied almost all their allowances such as hazard, call duty, shift, rural posting, etc.

“It’s disheartening to hear Kaduna State Government claim that it had paid up to N14 billion as arrears of death benefits and gratuity from 2017 but the fact is that the same government disengaged over 35,000 civil servants in 2017 and up to date over 80 percent have not received their retirement benefits.

“It’s sad for Kaduna State Government to claim its commitment to training of workers while those that are qualified for promotion remain stagnate for years.

“On claims by the government supporting civil servants to pay for houses through mortgages on a single digit interest, this claim is false. The reality is that the mortgages were gotten by the joint effort of NLC and TUC.

“The state government in its Ignorance failed to realise the obvious fact that payments of salaries have multiplying effects on the social welfare and economy. In other words, when salaries are paid, it reflects down the line.

“The unfortunate downsizing of the workforce in Kaduna State was not done in accordance with the statutory Labour law. With keen examination of its activities from 2017 till date, over 50,000 workers were affected.

“It’s in the public domain that over 21,000 teachers were sacked, 5,000 local government workers were equally disengaged in 2017, while another 12,000 state civil servants were also unfairly disengaged, and the recent sacking of over 7,000 workers of local government in the month of April 2021; these lay credence to the figure given by the NLC.

RELATED: NLC Strike Disrupts Power Supply In Kaduna

The NLC also faulted the state government’s claim to promote the right of the children of the poor to decent education, saying it is contradictory to the recent increase in tuition fees in the state-owned institutions to the tune of more than 300 per cent.

He described the warrant of arrest on the national president of NLC Comrade Ayuba Wabba by Kaduna State Government as an unwarranted intimidation of the Labour movement and a violation of his human rights, saying the national president’s involvement in the action was intended to protect the interest of Kaduna State workers.

“The claim by Kaduna State Government that NLC recruited hoodlums to cause mayhem during the strike is untrue because it is not in the character of Labour to indulge in such uncivilised manner as against the nature of politicians.

“All the affiliates of the Nigeria Labour Congress are fully committed to participate in the strike action without compulsion,” he added.

The Labour called the attention of general public to the planned mobilisation of thugs by the state government to discredit its peaceful protest of today and advised Kaduna residents to be cautious, vigilant and stand against the plot.

“On this note we impore the general public to remain calm and peaceful throughout the five days’ warning strike period which we are assuring the Kaduna State workers and the general public of our commitment to maintain peaceful strike for the interest of workers in the state and the general public,” he stated.

Industrial Action Plunges State, Environs Into Darkness

The five-day warning strike declared in Kaduna State by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) following the sack of workers in the state has begun to take its toll as power supply in the state has been disrupted.

Kaduna is one of the four states that constitute the franchise area of Kaduna Electric; others are Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The union had accused the state government of ignoring due process in the recent disengagement of over 4,000 workers from local governments, state basic education board and Primary Health Care Agency.

A statement by the head of corporate communications, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, confirmed the development.

It reads in part: “The management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform its customers in Kaduna State that the service interruption currently being experienced in the state is as a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the NLC.

“In compliance with the NLC directive, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has knocked off all our 33KV lines in Kaduna State.

“Consequently, we are appealing to all communities, security agencies and vigilante groups to be vigilant so that men of the underworld will not cash in on the situation to vandalise power supply installations. Any suspicious movement around distribution sub-stations (transformers) should be reported to the relevant security agency.”

LEADERSHIP reports that in compliance with the NLC’s warning strike, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) had earlier directed its members to suspend services in Kaduna State with effect from May 16.

NUPENG’s general secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, gave the directive in a letter addressed to the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG on Wednesday.

Olawale said compliance with the directive was necessary for the successful execution of the campaign against anti-labour practices of Kaduna state governor.

The union said NLC had directed workers in the state to totally withdraw services for five days with effect from May 16, 2021.

The directive was given following the sacking of over 4,000 workers in the state.

Kaduna State NLC chairman, Ayuba Suleiman had said the decision was taken during an emergency meeting in Kaduna with a delegation from the NLC national headquarters.

Long queues at filling stations as NUPENG cuts fuel supply

Motorists in Kaduna yesterday thronged petrol stations to fuel their vehicles ahead of the five-day warning strike directed by the NLC.

Following the directive, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) also directed its members to shut down services in Kaduna State from May 16.

This development has forced motorists into panic buying of fuel in preparation for the five-day warning strike.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored petrol stations in some parts of the metropolis observed long queues in most of the stations visited.

Residents were also seen with containers of different sizes at different petrol stations struggling to buy the product.

Some of the petrol stations visited were A. M. Yola Petrol Station, Katsina Road, Mobil Petrol Station, Waff Road, A. Y. M Ashafa Petrol Station, Ahmadu Bello Way and Edi-Jen Petrol Station, Ahmadu Bello Way, among others.

Mr James Audu, one of the motorists at A. M. Yola filling Station, Katsina Road, said he decided to fill his vehicle’s tank out of fear that filling stations may not operate from today.

“You are aware that NLC is commencing a five-day warning strike in Kaduna state from Monday (today) and you know how critical petrol is to our movement and survival.

“I am here to fill my vehicle tank and a 25-litre container for my generator at home to ensure power supply during the strike days as electricity supply has already been suspended,” he said.

Another motorists, Mr Ibrahim Rasheed, also said that the panic buying of the essential product was necessary to keep businesses going during the strike.

“I am a fashion designer and need power to work. Already, electricity supply has been suspended, meaning that people like us will have to resort to generators and that cannot happen without fuel,” he said.

The station manager, Mr Rayyanu Ahmad, said the station was selling the product because he was yet to receive an official directive from the union to suspend services.

“But I assure you we will close down as soon as I receive a directive to do so, maybe later in the day. It will be painful for everyone but we hope for a positive response from the state government at the end of the warning strike,” Ahmad said.

NAN reports that electricity supply in the state had been suspended since 12 a.m on sunday.

The management of Kaduna Electric, in a statement, informed its customers that the Transmission Company of Nigeria has knocked off all its 33KV lines in the state in compliance with the NLC directive.



We’re ready for you, governor tells labour

However, the Governor el-Rufai remained defiant yesterday as the workers’ union prepared to shut down his state.

In his Twitter handle he tweeted: “Fathers of all hypocrites: Kaduna will wait for you all – the invisible PDP and affiliates like the hypocritical NLC that is yet to implement the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 for its own employees.”

Kaduna Strike: Abuja-Kaduna Train Service May Be Suspended

There are indications that the Abuja-Kaduna train service may be suspended today due to the planned strike action by civil servants in Kaduna.

When LEADERSHIP’s correspondent visited the Idu and Kubwa train stations yesterday, it was discovered that there were talks of rescheduling the tickets of those who had already bought the trips for Monday morning to a new date.

However, the manager of Abuja-Kaduna train service, Pascal Nnoli, said his workers were ready to work any time and any day.

He stated that the operation of the trains to Kaduna tomorrow will be dependent on the out come of the discussion between government and the workers.

According to him, “My people are ready for work and we are preparing for work on Monday. However, if we get the information that the strike has commenced in Kaduna, it is only wise that we suspend our service.

“The reason is simple; our trains go to Kaduna and if there is strike in Kaduna, we cannot risk workers, government facilities, trains and other logistics to Kaduna.

“Whatever will happen tomorrow will be determined by the outcome of the discussions between government and the workers. If there is a strike, we suspend, if not, we continue with our work.”

When asked why the tickets for tomorrow’s trips are on sale despite the uncertainty, the manager said it is the right decision at the moment in order to be on the safe side in case the strike did not hold as planned.

He also explained that if the strike holds today, tickets sold will be rescheduled for other dates.

No going back on strike – Wabba

But despite the reported arrest threat on him and other labour leaders by the Kaduna State governmnent, t NLC President Ayuba Wabba had insisted that there is no going back on today’s strike.

He said, “We’re already in Kaduna. It starts by midnight.”

He made this known through a WhatsApp message in response to the threat of arrest by the state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.