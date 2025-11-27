Parents and guardians of recipients of foreign and local scholarships have alleged that the Federal Government’s Bilateral Education Agreement has been breached, as the concerned students have not been paid their stipends.

The Forum of Parents and Guardians of the Federal Government Bilateral Education Agreement Scholarship Recipients made the allegation when they appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Students’ Loans, Scholarships and Higher Education Financing on Wednesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of non-payment of scholarship stipends to students studying at home and abroad, which has reportedly placed them in a problematic situation and affected their studies.

In their submission, the parents of the affected students expressed concerns about the impact of the delay in payments on their families.

During the presentation, the forum’s chairman, Ponfa Wuyep, stated that while the host countries have adhered to the Agreement under the BEA, Nigeria has not consistently made regular payments of stipends to the scholars.

He stated that as of 2018, the letter of award entitled the beneficiary to a monthly supplement of $500 and an annual supplement of $600 for feeding, local transportation, and books/equipment, as well as an annual clothing allowance of $ 250 and $200 for Health Insurance.

Wuyep stated that it also provides for a $60,000 take-off grant before departure, a one-way ticket to the country of study, and a return ticket at the end of the course, which can be collected from the Nigerian Mission.

“In the same vein, another scholar’s letter dated September 2022 was equally detailed as below. The award entitles you to: supplementation allowances of $500 per month and $6000 per annum to augment feeding, local transportation and equipment/book; warm clothing allowance of $250 per annum, health insurance of $200 per annum; take-off grant of $60,000 before departure; a one-way ticket to the country of study and return ticket in form of passages at the end of the course to be collected from the Nigerian Mission abroad,” he said.

Wuyep further noted that, over the last three years, the scholarship programme had experienced challenges mainly due to Naira-Dollar fluctuations, resulting in a shortfall of payments to scholars from 2023 to 2024.

He stated that the scholars have not received any stipend payment for the entire fiscal year 2025 to date, adding that the delay in payment has severely compromised the scholars’ ability to meet basic living costs, jeopardising their health, safety, and academic performance.

“Furthermore, in addition to the current year’s non-payment, the scholars are still owed shortfalls from stipend payments made during the 2023-2024 calendar year. These cumulative arrears represent a substantial debt owed to the students and have caused prolonged financial distress,” Wuyep added.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, stated that the allegations, if confirmed, would reveal bureaucratic failures and a betrayal of national trust.

Ehindero described the situation as a direct threat to the academic, psychological, and physical well-being of Nigeria’s young citizens abroad.

He frowned at the reports on the situation of stranded Nigerian scholars abroad, saying that, as part of its mandate, the committee will ascertain the causes of the delays and administrative failures.

The committee chairman stressed that it will also examine the status of funds released for scholarship purposes, and determine whether due process, fairness and accountability are observed.

Declaring the investigative hearing open, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Hon. David Agada, expressed regret over the alleged delay in the payment of students’ scholarships, stating that it could cause setbacks for them.

Abbas stated that the 10th National Assembly is prepared to improve administrative efficiency in the payment of scholarship stipends to students, noting that the findings will inform future operations of the scholarship scheme.