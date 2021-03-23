ADVERTISEMENT

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA,

Workers at the National Assembly, under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) will begin an indefinite strike today.

Addressing the press in Abuja yesterday, PASAN national president, Comrade Usman Mohammed said the strike became necessary in order to respond to the federal government’s unwillingness to implement the Financial Autonomy Act of 2018 and Presidential Order 10, 2020.

According to him, “The union having exhausted all attempts aimed at asking for the implementation of the Financial Autonomy by the federal government after 21 days, 14 days and 7 days ultimatum. At this juncture, the union has no other option than to direct our members to embark on indefinite strike.

“Our members have run out of patience and have resolved to forthwith put an end to further delays to the implementation of the Financial Autonomy,” he said.

He added that the union will consequently, commence strike action on the morning of Tuesday 23rd of March 2021, until full implementation of the letters of their constitution as provided in section 121 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Presidential Order 10,2020.