The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has demanded the immediate appointment of new Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

The Union frowned at the delay in the immediate appointment of a new Clerk that would steer the affairs of the National Assembly Service.

While urging the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Engineer Ahmed Amshi, to immediately name an acting Clerk to the National Assembly, PASAN noted that the Legislature as an independent arm of the government couldn’t be without a Head of Management.

According to a statement in Abuja on Thursday signed by the chairman of PASAN, NASC Chapter, Comrade Ojemeri Adolf Oisamaye, he stated that the appointment of new CNA becomes more imperative when all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government are currently defending the 2023 budget proposals.

The Union called on the leadership of the National Assembly not to tolerate any contravention of the laid-down Rules and Regulations as it negates the principle of succession in the Parliamentary bureaucracy.

PASAN, however, noted that there are moves to allegedly recall the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Architect Ojo Olatunde Amos, who had proceeded on pre- retirement leave on Monday, November 14, 2022.

“If this allegation is something to go by, then it contravenes the provisions of the extant rules on retirement as this could cause disharmony and disaffection in the Service.

“At this point the Union call on the leadership of the National Assembly to draw the attention of the Commission, to appoint a qualified and an experienced Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the National Assembly Service Act (2014) as amended,” it said.

Recall that the outgoing CNA, Architect Amos had proceeded on mandatory pre-retirement leave on November 14 and would finally retire from Service on February 14, 2023.