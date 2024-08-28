The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Wednesday said some passengers were injured in a crash involving two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday however said the injured persons had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the incident happened at the Bus Rapid Transport corridor at Iyana-Ipaja inward Pleasure road.

“In response to distress calls to the agency through the 767 and 112 toll free emergency lines at 23.39hrs, the agency activated its Dolphin Response Team from Igando Base.

“Upon arrival to the incident scene, it was discovered that there was a road traffic accident involving two BRT buses, registration numbers unknown.

“Further investigations revealed that the BRT bus, while trying to avoid crushing a commercial motorcyclist with passengers plying the BRT corridor illegally, collided with an incoming BRT bus.

“No life was lost as a result of the incident, however, passengers of both buses reportedly suffered various degrees of injuries,” he said.

He added that the injured passengers had been taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

“Two tow trucks were activated to evacuate the accident BRT buses off the road,” he said.