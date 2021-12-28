The leader and founder of the Christ Embassy church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is hosting his annual New Year’s Eve Service on Friday, December 31st at 7 PM GMT.

The event is one of the most anticipated services of the year among his global congregation.

While the New Year’s Eve Service will be held in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s native Nigeria, believers from around the world can tune into all of Christ Embassy’s digital platforms and the Future African Leaders’ Foundation’s website to follow the event.

At the New Year’s Eve Service, the Christ Embassy founder will not only reminisce upon the year that has passed, but he will also reveal the theme of 2022.

What will Pastor Chris name 2022?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is known for naming every year and each month – something that his congregation looks forward to with excitement ahead of his annual New Year’s Eve Service and monthly Global Communion Services.

He named 2021 the ‘Year of Preparation.’

“2021 is the Year of Preparation. In Heaven, preparation is being made, and I look… And all over the world, angels are out preparing people, helping with the word of God all over the world. I saw them working and working and working. I saw that the things around them did not matter. They were not distracted by the activities around them. They were just busy preparing people,” Pastor Chris Oyakhilome said as he presented the theme of 2021 a year ago.

Since then, the pastor has held multiple online services and events for his congregation in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of his followers have testified to how his programs have served as a place of comfort during the uncertain times of the pandemic.

Encouraging young Africans to take lead

At the New Year’s Eve Service, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome will also lead the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards (FALA), which is organized by the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation (FALF).

The award show puts young African leaders who have made great positive changes in their local communities in 2021 in the spotlight.

By celebrating them and their contributions, the Future Africa Leaders’ Organization aims to encourage other young Africans to take lead and make an impact.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome recently revealed the 30 Future Africa Leaders’ Awards nominees who are up against each other in the run to become one of the winners.

10 people will win $10,000, while one individual will be named the Star Award Winner and take home $25,000.

This year’s nominees are Racidatou Diallo from Guinea, Nyanfor Ezekiel from Liberia, Felix Fomenga from Cameroon, Azaria Chidzungu from Malawi, Milla Anna from Sudan, Prisca Torboal from Chad, Kibaba Hillary from Kenya, Serumola Evanah from Botswana, Okeke Chiedozie Gideon from Nigeria, Manzi Guevara from Rwanda, Abraham Sylvester from Nigeria, Kalilombe Bridget from Zambia, Bakaki Yusuf from Uganda, Zohou Sandrine from Togo, Finawah Emmanuel from Ghana and Mazivanhanga Gracious Tatenda from Zimbabwe.

Deo-Gratias MeYou from Benin, Derrick Absalom from Tanzania, Matilda Sampong from Ghana, Zulu Destiny from Zambia, Jalloh Kadiatu from Sierra Leone, Marvel Mthembu from South Africa, Annick Bado from Burkina Faso, Ngambaka Geoliver from Congo, Nzometiah Nervis Tetsop from Cameroon, Aguidi Cesar from Togo, Chelsea Jegede from Nigeria, Asma Rouabhia from Tunisia, Amanda Nomnqa from South Africa and Bitrus Isaac from Nigeria.

Young leader founds his own NGO

Last year’s Star Award Winner was Gwei Michael Wawa from Cameroon.

He founded the non-governmental organization Youth Empowerment Through Science and Technology, which held more than 30 conferences and 10 seminars for 18,000 youths up to the award show.

Gwei Michael Wawa was also in charge of a trade fair which was held with the College of Technology. There, technology and engineering professors from several universities served as judges as they reviewed and rewarded the inventions of African youths.

The young Cameroonian even held a Teck Community Challenge for 200 students, who seized the opportunity to showcase their skills.

They, for instance, presented a metal detector, a robotic arm, smart dustbins, a soil moisture detector and automatic temperature regulators.

13 million Pastor Chris followers

On Friday, December 31st, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to announce who will follow in Gwei Michael Wawa’s footsteps.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome founded the Christ Embassy church, also known as LoveWorld Inc., in Nigeria in 1987.

Since then, his congregation has grown to include about 13 million people from all over the world. The majority of the Christ Embassy members are located in Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom Canada and South Africa.

The Christ Embassy church consists of multiple subsidiaries such as the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation (FALF), the non-governmental organization called the Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry (LMAM) and many more.