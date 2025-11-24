Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that the ongoing enforcement for the payment of ground rents and other statutory fees will conclude this week with no further extensions.

Wike issued this final warning on Monday during an inspection tour of key infrastructure projects, including the N5 corridor in Life Camp handled by Julius Berger and the Central Area–Wuse link road being constructed by Levant.

Addressing journalists, the minister was categorical in his stance, linking the FCT’s aggressive development drive directly to the payment of taxes by residents.

“Certainly, it has to be the last time. Unfortunately, most Nigerians who complain do not want to abide by the rules.

“We cannot carry out these projects without people paying their taxes. We extended it by two or three weeks, but it is now more than four months. This is the last time; we are not going to extend further,” he said.

He warned that properties whose owners failed to comply with the deadline risked being sealed off by the FCT Administration.

During the inspection, the minister expressed satisfaction with the progress on the projects, which were being funded solely from the FCT’s internal revenue.

At the N5 corridor, he noted that a project stalled for years had now reached an advanced stage.

“We have been here several years ago when this bridge was ongoing. But today, we are on top of the bridge. Julius Berger has assured us that by the end of January, N5 will be delivered. We are very happy with the quality of the job done,” he said.

Earlier, at the Levant site, the minister disclosed that the contractor was on track to complete the vital link road by early June.

“This road is very key as it connects the central area to Wuse,” he said.

Clarifying the funding source for the capital’s transformation, Wike emphasised, “We are implementing the FCT 2025 budget. That is what we are using. We have not received a dime from this year’s national budget, though we believe those funds will be released before year-end.”

Responding to concerns about the low activity at newly commissioned bus terminals, the minister attributed the delay to due process.

“It is a contract. Procurement is ongoing. We must see the number of fleets they have. By God’s grace, before the end of the year, that will have been rounded up. It’s all about doing things by due process,” he said.

Reflecting on his administration’s social contract with FCT residents, the minister maintained that while the government was delivering on its promises, citizens must also fulfill their obligations.

“We don’t have any problem implementing the budget. The work is moving as planned. But residents must pay their taxes. You cannot enjoy these projects without fulfilling your obligations,” Wike stated.