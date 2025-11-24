Embattled Co-founder and chief technology officer of Paystack, Ezra Olubi, has been fired by the organisation following public allegations that he had sexual relations with a junior employee.

Olubi announced his sack on Saturday, saying the decision came before the completion of the company’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him.

LEADERSHIP reports that the controversy began in mid-November when a social media post accused Olubi of abusive behaviour, which prompted users to unearth a series of explicit tweets from earlier in his career.

Paystack subsequently suspended Olubi and commenced a formal investigation, stating that it had established a review process while saying it intended to appoint an independent investigator.

In the post on Saturday, Olubi said he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegation before his contract was ended.

He claimed that the termination appeared to contravene the terms of his suspension and the company’s internal policies.

“My legal team is now reviewing the process that led to my purported termination, including its consistency with internal policies. They will take the steps they consider appropriate, and I will not be commenting further on this matter at this time,” he wrote.