The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has debunked a report in some online media (not LEADERSHIP), alleging that some diesel buses being refurbished or repainted in some viral videos were part of PCNG Initiative buses for mass transit to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

LEADERSHIP reports that as part of the post-subsidy removal palliatives package, PCNGi was provided with N100bn to provide 11,500 CNG and electric-fuelled vehicles, as well as the deployment of 55,000 conversion kits to ultimately reduce the cost of transportation for Nigerians and alleviate rising cost of living.

According to a statement signed by the media office of the Zacch Adedeji-led Committee, the report was described as false, saying the vehicles shown in the viral video were not part of the proposed initiative.

“We note with utter dismay the false narrative being peddled by some social media platforms alleging that some diesel buses being refurbished or repainted in videos obtained by questionable sources and posted by them were part of the PCNGi initiative.

“We wish to inform the Nigerian public that the report is false in its entirety and the alleged buses cited in the fake news are not part of the proposed initiative.

“It is disappointing that the well-intentioned program of the President to bring succour to the Nigerian public by enabling the deployment of alternatively fueled vehicles, that is cheaper and cleaner, including buses and tricycles for mass transportation via the Presidential CNG Initiative, PCNGi, is continually being attacked with false reports aimed at misleading the people.

“Indeed, the Presidential CNG Initiative is being seeded with 100 billion naira under the palliative program, and designed to catalyse an Auto-gas and EV revolution in the mass transit and transportation sector. The plan includes leveraging over 11,500 CNG and electric fuelled vehicles, as well as the deployment of 55,000 conversion kits to ultimately reduce the cost of transportation for Nigerians and alleviate rising cost of living,” the statement said.

It further stated that, “in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, the PCNGi is totally committed to delivering on the President’s vision without any distraction under the able leadership of its steering committee led by Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Chairman, Mr. Zacch Adedeji and his colleagues.”

PCNGi stressed that it was delighted to reassure Nigerians that the program was on course to deliver on those objectives going by the milestones achieved by the PCNGi in the last few weeks which included strategic technical partnerships and the ongoing commissioning of several CNG Conversion centres in key States across the country including Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Ogun, and Rivers, with many others to follow in the next few weeks.

“In addition, the initiative is primed to stimulate investments and job creation into related sectors such as gas delivery via pipelines and virtual pipelines, re gasification facilities in all 6 zones of the country and using LNG to transport gas to every nook and cranny of the country so that no part of the country is left out. We hereby urge Nigerians to be patient.

“The buses, tricycles and converter kits are on their way. A considerable quantity of these will also ultimately be assembled in Nigeria in furtherance of the localisation and industrialisation policy of the administration.

“The imperative of this strategic and necessary energy transition is further driven by the personal commitments of Mr. President during the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference is clear, given Nigeria’s dominance as host of Africa’s largest gas reserves and also the number two gas flaring country in the world,” the statement added.

The body stressed that President Bola Tinubu was determined to turn the resource to a blessing for ordinary Nigerians “by underwriting a more prosperous future with this investment. Certainly, no disinformation will stand in the way of this laudable intent and execution now ongoing.

It therefore appealed to media organisation and their ilks peddling rumours about the initiative to get their facts straight.

“No doubt, government agencies with existing bus fleet do conduct periodic maintenance and refurbishment of their platforms as a matter of routine necessity.

“The fourth estate should be partners in progress not captains of disinformation. We commend other responsible media bodies who have reached out to us for clarification and we recommit ourselves to complete transparency and partnership on this revolutionary public-good initiative. CNG is cheaper, cleaner, and safer. Together, we can deliver a more reliable CNG Future.”