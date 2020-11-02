The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plots to use the invasion of CACOVID palliative warehouses to evade investigation into the disbursement of funds and palliatives provided by the federal government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it is appalled by attempt by some officials in the incumbent administration to create an impression that the CACOVID palliatives besieged in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest were the same federal government palliatives for which they are required to give account.

Ologbondiyan in the statement said, “Our party wants to inform the minister that such infantile antics cannot sway Nigerians, as the public is already aware that CACOVID palliatives came from donations from well meaning individuals and organizations which is completely different from the N500 billion voted by the federal government, which has not been accounted for.”

The party added that attempts to muddle-up issues and confuse Nigerians only goes to validate allegations of stealing and diversion of funds and palliatives provided by the federal government.

“Of course, the CACOVID palliatives has nothing to do with the alleged stealing and diversion of funds in the cash disbursement of N20,000 to undocumented beneficiaries leading to widespread outcry by Nigerians that bulk of the money may have been diverted.”

The party added that explanations into the alleged circumventing of statutory public finance report system and appropriate documentations by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), leading to the alleged diversion of funds to private purses are yet to be provided.

“Also, the CACOVID palliatives have nothing to do with the billions of naira claimed to have been spent on school feeding at a time the schools were shut and school children were in their respective homes in different locations across the country.

“It is revealing to state that our party had earlier gotten winds of allegations in the public space that some indicted federal officials compromised arrangements at CACOVID warehouses to trigger an invasion by agitating Nigerians, as a decoy to frustrate investigation into the alleged stealing and diverting of federal government palliatives by government officials”.

“Indeed, the rush for self-exoneration by the minister as well as her forgiveness showboating, apparently in an attempt to posture a foreclosure of an investigation into the handling of Federal Government palliative funds, goes to validate the allegations”.

“But Nigerians cannot be swayed by such antics as they hugely smacks of guilt and desperation to evade investigation and conceal corruption”.

“Moreover, it is evident that the besieging of the CACOVID warehouses was further inflamed by bottled-up anger and frustration over the corruption that characterized the handling of Federal Government palliative funds by the Minister, who now postures for foreclosure of investigation into the manifest atrocities in her ministry”.

“Our party holds that this particular attempt to cover corruption places a huge burden on the Buhari-led administration and we call on Mr. President to come clean on the handling of Federal Government funding on COVID-19.“

By Chibuzo Ukaibe,