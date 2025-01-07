The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters group from the North West region has condemned the alleged assassination attempt on Senator Lawal Adamu Usman representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The group also called on security operatives, particularly the Police and Department of State Security, to investigate the incident urgently and uncover those behind the attempted murder.

It also urged PDP acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, to order immediate investigations into this attempt in order to reveal those who masterminded the plan and their nefarious intention against the only active and popular Senator in the state.

According to spokesman of the group, Engr Sanusi Sarki, the incident was a “political permutation taken too far” against the lawmaker, adding that the incident is an attempt to “murder democracy in broad daylight”.

He added, “We are aware that Senator Usman Adamu is a very important political leader in Kaduna, that have done much to bring succour to his constituents; as results making some certain group of people hiding under shadow jittery or unhappy with the kind of achievement recorded and popularity in the state and nation; therefore, they can do anything to eliminate him or destroy his life.”

The group emphasised that such incidents are unacceptable in a democratic society and urged the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Sarki also advised political representatives to be security conscious while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

“We call for an urgent investigation to uncover those behind the attempted murder of the Senator.

“This is democracy and such is not expected. Those who masterminded the failed effort should be fished out and dealt with in the language they understand. We call on the Police, DSS and other security operatives in Kaduna to bring an end to such.

“We also urge our political representatives to be security conscious while they discharge their constitutional responsibility,” he said.