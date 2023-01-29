Ahead of the visit of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential standard bearer in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to Zamfara State, the State’s governorship candidate of the party, Dauda Lawal, has enjoined the people of Zamfara to turn out en masse to receive the former Vice President and his entourage on Monday.

Atiku is scheduled to hold the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gusau, the Zamfara Sate capital city on Monday, January 30, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Centre in Gusau on Sunday, the governorship candidate said the PDP mega rally will provide another opportunity for the good people of Zamfara to affirm the strength of the PDP in the State and as well show their disdain for the APC-led government at all levels.

The statement reads in part: “It is our pleasure on behalf of the governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State chapter of the PDP, supporters, and the good people of Zamfara to welcome the leader and presidential candidate of our great party.

“Tomorrow’s presidential rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is an opportunity to uphold the fact that Zamfara people are tired of the misgovernance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national and state levels.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to come to the rescue, our Presidential candidate has made it clear that he is out to rescue, rebuild, and unite Nigeria.

“Zamfara State, under the leadership of the ruling party, is facing numerous humanitarian crises, including food crises, poverty, and unemployment, all due to the lingering insecurity challenges ravaging us.

“As an opposition, we want to bring an end to banditry, secure farms, and restore the glory of farming; provide good roads, good hospitals, good schools, and a constant supply of electricity.

“Our candidate’s manifesto has highlighted six smart agendas that explained his plans on security, education, economy, healthcare, agriculture & food security, and empowerment.”

The statement added that victory was sure for the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections as the party was committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The Zamfara State PDP governorship candidate, therefore, urged all members and supporters of the PDP in the State to deliver Zamfara massively to the PDP, assuring that with Atiku and him on the ballots, better days were ahead.