The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another dimension on Sunday as the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was ‘suspended’ by his Igyorov Ward party executives in Gboko local government area of Benue State.

Ayu was accused of anti-party activities.

The suspension of Ayu came few days after the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP directed the Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, before the party’s National Disciplinary Committee and suspended former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and erstwhile Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

Ayu’s suspension on Sunday followed a vote of no confidence passed on him by the Ward Executives.

A resolution passed at the end of the Ward meeting and read by the Secretary of Igyorov council ward, Mr Banger Dooyum, reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party Executive Committee of Igyorov council ward of Gboko local government area in Benue state has passed a vote of no confidence on the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspended him from the party.”

Mr Dooyum, while reading the resolution of the Ward Excos, said: “He (Ayu) was involved in anti-party activities making the PDP to lose at his ward and local government along with his allies who also didn’t vote at the Governorship Election.”

He was also accused of not paying his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution.

It will be recalled that shortly after the Benue State Governor was referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of the PDP for anti-party activities by the National Working Committee, NWC, of PDP chaired by Ayu, the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, reacted by declaring that his Benue State counterpart will not appear before the Committee.