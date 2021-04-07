By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

In a last-minute attempt to reconcile warring factions ahead of the South-West zonal congress, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scaled up its moves to reconcile the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose.

This fresh reconciliation move involves a meeting of the national chairman, deputy national chairman, the national secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, with Makinde and Fayose, for a resolution of all issues concerning the South-West.

The lingering tussle between Makinde and Fayose had forced the PDP to postpone the South-West zonal congress scheduled to hold last month to this Saturday.

However, the fight between the two party chieftains, which remains unresolved, was causing discomforting within the party.

But rising from a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, the NWC in a statement by the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after an extensive meeting has scaled up processes for reconciliation and as it affects South West Zonal Congress of the party.

“The NWC resolved as follows:

That beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South West.

“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.

“The NWC will meet on the the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours,” he said.