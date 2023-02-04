The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on Federal Government to declare certain days as holidays with a view to enable eligible Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the country, barely three weeks to the general elections.

The charge was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the strategic meeting of leaderships of CSOs, Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and CDC, with the theme: National Social Political Economic Development, Atiku Manifestos: A Case Study’, signed by Assistant Director, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for Atiku Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

While presenting Atiku Abubakar’s manifesto to the CSOs and CBOs, Hon. Yusuf who averred that Nigerians voted for President Muhammadu Buhari based on emotion and sentiment, but failed to look at the development apparatus, assured that the PDP Presidential Candidate will deliver on the campaign promises, adding that all the 17 SDGs targets are already encapsulated in the Atiku’s manifesto.

He maintained that the CSOs play critical role in monitoring government policies, actions and hold government accountable, as well as check the excesses of state and political leaders.

He stressed the need for the CSOs and CBOs to actively participate in politics by mobilising citizens through voter’s education, pursue fundamental human rights for fellow Nigerians and the need to vote rightly.

According to him, if the CSOs and CBOs lay back in playing politics, then nonentities will rule the nation.

He also assured that Atiku’s administration would break governments monopoly in all infrastructural sectors including refineries, rail transportation and power transmission and give private sector a larger role in funding and managing the sectors, thus emulating the benefits accrued in the oil & gas and telecoms sectors.

A frontline member of PDP PCC, Dr. Kayode Adaramodu who described the PDP presidential candidate as “a prepared president”, said; “Our president to be has been a misunderstood politician in Nigeria. When you talk to young people, I was talking to some of them last week, they said no, he will come and sell our stuff. All the younger ones need is knowledge.”