The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a Certificate of Return to the winner of the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency primary election in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, signaling the readiness of the party to start mobilising for victory at the 2023 general election.

While issuing the Certificates of Return to the 40 winners of Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries, the Imo State chairman of the PDP, Chief Charles Ugwu, charged the candidates to go and bring victory for the party at their various constituencies, stating that Imo State is a PDP state.

Chief Ugwu also declared that the primaries held in the State were free and fair and in compliance with the law, restating that no PDP primary election was held outside the approved central venue in Owerri, where all the primaries were jointly held and that any such insinuation is a falsehood built on forgery.

When news of the presentation hit town, celebrations rocked major towns of Ideato nation including Akokwa, Arondizuogu, Osina, Obodoukwu, Isiekenesi, Ntueke, Ofboko, Ugbele, Dikenafai, etc.

The presentation of Certificate of Return was also a confirmation that the name of Ikenga has been submitted to INEC by the party, a move his supporters said was the path to PDP landslide victory in the federal constituency.

Also speaking jointly, an elated PDP chairman of Ideato South LGA and Ideato North LGA, Chief Sylvester Durukweaku, and Chief ThankGod Okeke, respectively, hailed Ikenga’s victory and said his campaign was a political tsunami and a movement that will see all his challengers losing even at their various polling units.