Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday besieged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office to protest the results of last Saturday’s governorship election.

Led by the party’s governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, the PDP members had in their hundreds, stormed the INEC office to submit a petition wherein they demanded for a re-run of the governorship race at polling units where elections were cancelled.

Armed with placards bearing inscriptions such as, “INEC should save our democracy”, “INEC betrayed the people of Ogun”, “Electoral fraud will not stand”, INEC should respect people’s wish”, “INEC should stop being biased” among others, the PDP protesters chanted anti INEC’s choruses, demanding that the exercise should be declared as inconclusive.

The protesters were, however, denied access into INEC premises by heavily armed security operatives who comprised military personnel, policemen and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The operatives shot sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters, who were not willing to be intimidated by the gunshots.

Speaking with journalists at the entrance of INEC’s office, Adebutu insisted that they would not leave until officials of the commission attend to them.

He said his party had submitted several protest letters to the commission demanding the review of the results of the Saturday’s election and a re-run where elections were either cancelled or disrupted.