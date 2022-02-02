Ahead of the February 12, 2022 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised the alarm over plots by some political parties to scuttle the elections.

Director of publicity, PDP Chairmanship candidate campaign for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Hon Emmanuel Inyang, in a press briefing yesterday, alleged that intelligence report has revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was working to scuttle the success of the polls.

He called on the police and other relevant agencies of government to nip the brewing trouble in the bud, to avoid any violence that could disrupt the arrangement already made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that certain governors of the ruling party had been drafted into the sinister plot.

Inyang revealed that there are plans to import thugs from neighbouring states of Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi, for the purpose of disrupting the February 12, polls, adding that relevant security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must act fast so as to gain the trust of residents and genuine electorates in the forthcoming election.

He however, said that the FCT elections will serve as a litmus test for the off season elections and the 2023 general election, to be conducted by INEC.

“We are happy that FCT residents are really eager to vote. We are aware from security report reaching us that there are group of people planning to recruit thugs to ensure that on the day of election, after voting, people come in to disrupt the process.

“We want to plead with the security agencies to ensure that security is maintained on, before and after the elections. We do not want anything that will bring the level of insecurity faced in other parts of the country to manifest in the FCT.

“President Muhammadu Buhari needs a legacy to take home. The legacy is to ensure that there is credibility in our elections. They should ensure that FCT election is free, fair and violence free, because we are aware that some persons have already planned that there will be violence on the day of election,” he said.

