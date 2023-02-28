National secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has warned against manipulation of election results in Imo State and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the election results without further delay. Anyanwu made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Ikenna Onuoha, yesterday.

The scribe warned against mutilation of the results contrary to the wishes of Imo people saying “Imo people happily trooped out en masse to vote according to their choices and consciences. It therefore becomes worrisome that over 24 hours after votes were cast, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are yet to announce results.”

The statement reads in part, “Our people cannot continue to watch helplessly the orchestrated plot by enemies of the state and Nigeria at large to subvert the will of the masses. We are aware that the majority of Imo indigenes participated in the exercise and the outcome was so impressive. Regrettably, the delay of the officials of INEC to release result of the election as it reflects the minds of the citizens 24 hours after election is suspicious and as well, dangerous to our democracy.

“The overwhelming votes garnered against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country is a reflection of people’s readiness for a new Nigeria, I appeal to security agencies to ensure that results of the exercise are not tampered with”.

He called on the electoral umpire to release the results of last Saturday’s presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections for Imo State without further delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its officials in the state to announce the result without further delay to encourage the masses that their votes were not wasted.