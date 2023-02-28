Director-general of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council and governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong has lost his senatorial bid to a retired Airforce general AVM Napoleon Bali (rtd).

According to the result which was announced by the returning officer for 2023 Plateau South senatorial election, Prof Menshack Imankwe, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate AVM Napoleon Bali scored 148,844 votes to defeat his closest rival the incumbent governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 91,674 votes.

Lalong lost in four out of the six local government areas of Plateau South senatorial district. He lost in Langtang South, Langtang North Mikang and Quanpan local government councils of the state to the ex-Air Force chief. He however won in Wase and Shendam councils with a small margin.