The invention of ticker tape stock price telegraphs in 1867, and the subsequent reduction in message transfer time from many hours to some 20 minutes, marked the early days of a profession now known as “day trading”.

The travel time for messages was then reduced to just a few minutes using telephones and then to mere seconds using internet connections. With the rise of fast internet connections and access to state-of-the-art hardware, day trading has become an ideal career for anyone looking for flexible hours.

While day trading is more accessible than ever, it does not mean it is any easier. It still remains a highly competitive pursuit and it still remains difficult for an independent day trader to succeed.

With the rapid changes in technology and regulations, and the general public’s increased interest in day trading, this profession is long overdue for fundamental change. Peak Capital Trading, a Vancouver-based proprietary trading firm, believes it is at the forefront of this needed change.

Peak Capital Trading’s Innovative Approach to Day Trading:

For those individuals with no or relatively minimal experience in day trading, Peak Capital Trading provides education and support through intensive training boot camps. Experienced mentors support and train the participants while also offering ample practice opportunities. This support and mentorship is even accessible after the training period is over. In addition to trading capital, Peak Capital Trading also offers performance feedback and access to advanced journaling software.

Peak Capital Trading founder, Andrew Aziz, attributes the success of his firm to three main pillars: technology, strategy, and psychology. He notes, “In my opinion, these three pillars are like the legs of a three-legged stool. You have to have all three of them in order for the stool to function. The best technology in the world is worthless to you if you have no strategy. And if there is no emphasis on trading psychology, you will never be able to develop your mental edge. For a very long I have dreamed of running a firm based on this concept of technology, strategy, and psychology.”

Technology, the First Pillar of Day Trading:

During their three-month boot camp, Peak Capital Trading’s classes provide extensive training and information on the newest and most useful trading tools, brokers, simulators, scanners, software, and platforms. Weekly webinars discuss how best to utilize the available technology in order to maximize performance. These webinars are accessible by every member of the team to ensure the success of the individuals and, therefore, the success of the firm.

Strategy, the pillar of how-tos

As a successful proprietary trading firm, Peak Capital Trading recognizes the importance of having a team composed of traders with a variety of trading strategies. Many different trading strategies are introduced and practiced during boot camp and traders are encouraged to try them all out and choose the one that most complements their own technique and personality.

To assist a trader in both mastering their strategy and maximizing their profitability, the trader is assigned to a mentor who makes use of the same strategy and they can thus learn firsthand from their mentor’s experiences due to Peak Capital Trading’s dedication to transparent trading, one-on-one mentorship, and private chat channels. Members of the team are also encouraged to connect with their peers who use a similar trading strategy in order to help them on their journey to become a successful and profitable trader.

Psychology, Day Trading’s Often Neglected Pillar:

Although in the past decade the importance of mental health and agility has been brought into the spotlight more than ever before, it is unfortunate that not many trading firms and companies pay special attention to this aspect of their members’ well-being. Peak Capital Trading, however, has devoted one-third of its classes and webinars to psychology and peak mental performance issues.

Starting in the early weeks of boot camp, their in-house psychologists prepare the new and future traders for the very real mental pressures they will experience due to the loneliness and boredom of day trading. They touch upon virtually every trading psychology subject one could imagine, and they cover virtually every situation in which a trader’s mental ability could be affected, including but definitely not limited to how to recover after a day of losses and how to control emotions in the heat of the trade.

In addition, mental support and resources are offered to all members of their team to assure the well-being of their traders, whether they be beginners or seasoned professionals.

Combine all three and you will see how Peak Capital Trading is changing the game.

Peak Capital Trading has brought some much-needed change to the proprietary day trading landscape. Having the success and well-being of its traders in mind, this firm’s innovative approaches to train and support day trading enthusiasts and professionals has put the firm at the top of their industry. Their traders maximize their profitability by staying up-to-date with the latest technology, they have access to almost unlimited learning resources, and they are rewarded with a significantly higher percentage profit-sharing model than what the competition offers.