BY ZAKA KHALIQ



The nation’s pension fund assets grew by a whopping N184 billion in the third quarter of 2020, hence, putting the total pension funds at N11.56 trillion as at the end of September, 2020, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

As at the beginning of the quarter, that is, July, 2020, LEADERSHIP learnt the total pension assets was N11.38 trillion.

Out of the N184 billion growth, the public sector accounted for N117.70 billion translating to 63.73 per cent of the fund increase, while the private sector contributed N66.98 billion or 36.27 per cent.

The cumulative pension contributions received from both the public and private sectors from inception to the end of the third quarter of 2020, therefore, amounted to N6.37 trillion, up from the N6.19 trillion as at the end of the second quarter, 2020, representing a growth of 2.98 per cent.

A document sourced by LEADERSHIP from the National Pension Commission(PenCom) further revealed that the aggregate total pension contributions of the public sector increased by 3.76 per cent from N3.13 trillion as at the end of the second quarter, 2020 to N3.25 trillion as at the end of the reporting period.

The aggregate total pension contributions of the private sector, on the other hand, increased by 2.19 per cent from N3.06 trillion as at the end of the second quarter, 2020 to N3.13 trillion as at the end of the reporting period.

Similarly, the ranking of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) by total pension contributions received into the pension fund indicated that the top 5 ranked PFAs received 73.28 per cent of the total contributions as at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Moreover, the top 10 ranked PFAs accounted for 89.36 per cent of the total contributions while the bottom 5 and bottom 10 PFAs accounted for 1.83 per cent and 7.55 per cent of the total pension contributions respectively as at the end of the third quarter 2020.

On the pension fund investment, the pension industry regulatory body said the total value of pension fund assets was N11.56 trillion as at 30 September 2020 comprising of N8 trillion of the RSA ‘Active’ Funds (i.e. RSA Funds I, II, III and V); N934.19 billion of the RSA Retiree Fund; N1.44 trillion of the CPFAs Fund; and N1.19 trillion for the Approved Existing Schemes Funds.

Further breakdown shows that, as at the third quarter of 2020, the RSA funds (Funds I – V) had the largest portfolio, accounting for N8.76 trillion or 76.87 per cent of the total Assets Under Management (AuM).

The CPFAs and AESs assets stood at N1.44 trillion and N1.19 trillion, thus representing 12.65 per cent and 10.47 per cent, respectively of the total assets under management. PenCom also revealed that the RSA Fund (I) constituted 0.26 per cent (N29.59 billion) of the total AUM, RSA Fund (II) constituted 42.59 per cent (N5.02 trillion); Fund (III) 25.82 per cent (N2.94 trillion); Fund (IV) accounted for 8.19 per cent (N934.19 billion) while the RSA Fund (V) accounted for less than 1% (N60 million) of the total AuM.

A breakdown of the pension industry portfolio indicated that the pension funds were mainly invested in Federal Government Securities, with an allocation of about 65 per cent of the total pension assets (FGN Bonds: 57 per cent, Treasury Bills: 7%, Sukuk Bonds: 1% while Agency Bonds and Green Bonds: less than 1%).

The value of investments in domestic quoted ordinary shares was N585.77 billion (5% of Total Assets under Management) as at 30 September 2020, indicating an increase of N61 billion (11.62 per cent) compared to the value of N524.77 billion as at 30 June, 2020.

The increase in the value of investments in domestic quoted equities was primarily due to the appreciation of some stocks during the reporting period, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE-ASI) rose by 9.61 per cent from 24,479.22 basis points (bps) as at 30 June, 2020 to 26,831.76 bps as at 30 September, 2020. The market capitalisation was also up by 9.79 per cent, from N12.77 trillion as at 30 June 2020, to N14.01 trillion as at 30 September 2020.

The value of investments in FGN Bonds increased by N329.88 billion (5.23 per cent), FGN Sukuk by N9.16 billion (9.31 per cent), while investments in Treasury Bills decreased by N239.85 billion (23.51 per cent), Agency Bonds by N0.45 billion (4.07 per cent) and Green Bonds by N1.55 (10.62 per cent) billion.

The value of investments in Treasury Bills decreased due to maturities and reallocation to other asset classes, mainly FGN Bonds and Money Market Securities.