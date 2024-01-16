The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has vowed that the Federal Government will provide electricity to unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria.

The minister made this statement on Monday during the project inspection and impact assessment of the 90KW solar hybrid mini-grid at Adafila, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as part of his working tour on power facilities in Nigeria.

Adelabu said that the project has the capacity to power over 1,300 households, including clinics, schools, and mini-businesses in the community.

“The solar mini-grid system uses solar panels embedded in the community, distributing power to the entire community without passing through the national grid. The project provides the community with 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply and is backed up by a 240KW battery storage during the night when there’s no sun.

“This community has been enjoying uninterrupted power supply for the past two years. What we are here to do is to witness, inspect, and assess the impact of the project on the community. We have about 27 mini-grid solar systems spread across the state and other locations in Nigeria,” he said.

The minister noted that the solar hybrid mini-grid project had taken people out of energy poverty that they have been suffering from for a long time.

“With this project, people can improve their businesses because the availability of electricity empowers them to conveniently utilize the skills they have learned and smoothly run their businesses.

“We are going to do more of this project nationwide to bring the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had earlier inspected the 132KV substations in Oyo and Ogbomoso.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, receiving the minister in his palace, urged the ministry to expedite work on the installation of transmission lines on the newly-installed 132KV substation in Ogbomoso to improve power supply to the ancient city.

The traditional ruler reiterated the commitment of Ogbomoso indigenes to ensuring the adequate protection of power infrastructures and other government facilities in the town. (NAN)