The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has directed all retail stations to resume full operations immediately.

The association’s national president, Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry, who announced the directive, said this followed the suspension of the strike embarked on by the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG)

The strike, which involved suspending petroleum product dispensing, was halted following intense government-mediated negotiations involving the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of State for Petroleum, security agencies, and other key stakeholders. The dialogue was held between Dangote Refinery representatives and labour unions, including NUPENG and the NLC.

Dr. Gillis-Harry urged all retail outlet owners to resume lifting and dispensing fuel from all depots, including Dangote Refinery, signalling a swift return to normalcy in fuel supply and station operations nationwide.

The association thanked Nigerians for their patience during the short disruption caused by the strike. It acknowledged the discipline and solidarity of PETROAN members, who complied fully during the industrial action.

Government officials and security agencies, including the National Security Adviser, the director general of the DSS, and the Inspector General of Police, were also appreciated for their critical role in resolving the dispute.

The end of the strike is expected to relieve pressure on fuel availability and contribute positively to Nigeria’s energy security and economic stability.